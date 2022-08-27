The El Paso police believe this is the suspect vehicle in a June hit and run that killed a Fort Bliss soldier.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso police are looking for the people responsible for killing a Fort Bliss soldier who was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run incident back in June.

It is this week’s Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week.

At about 12:30 a.m. June 12, 20-year-old Alyssa Rae Clinger was crossing the 1500 block of Lee Trevino when she was struck by a car.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene southbound on Lee Trevino.

Clinger was critically injured and died days later. She was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bliss.

Investigators believe the vehicle that was involved was a dark-colored GM Sierra pickup or Chevrolet Silverado.

In addition, police found a video of two men who are believed to have been in the truck.

The truck would have had front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with information on the identity of those involved should call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.