EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a group of men who seriously injured a woman in East El Paso in a shooting outside a bar on Sunday, March 5.

Police say a group of men were escorted out of the Sombrillas Restaurant and Grill at about 1:30 a.m. The men became involved in a fight with another group outside of the bar and left in a truck.

Police say the men returned moments later and drove to the front of the business, where a person in back passenger seat shot a firearm multiple times toward the front of the bar, resulting in a woman being struck and seriously injured.

Investigators learned that the suspects fled in a dark-colored, four-door Chevrolet Silverado four-by-four with custom rims.

The shooter is described as a Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years of age, 5-foot-7 in height, with a light complexion.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this person should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.