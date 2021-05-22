Crime of the Week: Two men burglarize newly built home in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are searching for two men who stole materials from a newly built Northeast home in April.

The two men are accused of stealing doors and cabinets from a home in the 6900 block of Black Mesquite around midnight on April 18.

The men went to one of the newly constructed homes entered the home through an unlocked door and then removed seven doors and a bathroom cabinet, as well mas a ladder and 10 gallons of paint.

The suspects are believed to have driven a dark 2002 Cadillac Escalade and an older 2000 model Chevrolet Suburban. Investigators believe the men could be involved in other similar burglaries.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

