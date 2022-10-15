EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two men involved in a robbery in central El Paso.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

On Oct. 6, two men walked into the Family Dollar store located at 6501 Alameda and threatened a store employee as well as a customer. Both men threatened the two people with a handgun and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store and customer.

Another employee attempted to follow the suspects and one of the suspects fired the handgun. The suspects are described to be in their late 20’s and have a thin to medium build. They were last seen running towards the 100 block of Toledo. The suspects may have fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu. No injuries were reported in this robbery.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

