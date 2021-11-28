Crime of the Week: Police search for driver who fled fatal hit and run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit and run from six months ago that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

According to police, the accident at US-54 southbound and Montana happened early May 23, 2021.

The driver of a grey Nissan struck and killed Sergio Alberto Banda, 24, who was walking on one of the southbound lanes of US-54 on the third lane of traffic.

The driver of the grey Nissan fled the scene and police believe the front left side of the vehicle will have damage including a missing driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information on the identity of this carjacker should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

