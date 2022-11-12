EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the man who shot at a family as a result of a road rage incident in Westside El Paso.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., a woman was driving an SUV with her family inside the vehicle when she made a U-turn on Mesa and Crossroads. The woman turned in front of a white sports car that reportedly was driving without its headlights on. The driver of the sports car exchanged some words with one of the occupants inside the SUV.

According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, both vehicles came to stop near a GECU building located on 7955 N. Mesa. The driver of the sports car then exited the vehicle and fired at the occupants within the vehicle. Police say the man then fled towards I-10. The suspect was said to be a Hispanic male, with a dark complexion, in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing a white shirt as well as a black cap.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, the driver shot at the SUV, nearly hitting an infant that was inside the vehicle. According to police, bullets did hit the SUV, however none of the occupants of the vehicle were injured.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.