Crime of the Week: Man injures teen in 2019 after shooting at car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help to identify a man who shot at a car back in 2019 in East El Paso, critically wounding a 15- year-old girl.

According to EPPD, at 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2019, two teens and a 20-year-old were in a white Audi and stopped at a traffic signal at the intersection of George Dieter Drive and Pebble Hills Boulevard. That’s when a man in a truck in the turning lane started exchanging words with the teen and then pulled out a handgun. The teen driver fled but the man in the truck fired a gun at the car several times. A 15-year-old girl in the back seat of the Audi was critically injured.

The suspect fled westbound down Pebble Hills in a newer model lifted truck or SUV. He was described as a Hispanic man, of average height, short hair and a full beard. The night of the shooting, the suspect was wearing a gray baseball cap and a yellow shirt at the time of the shooting.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

