EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the driver who killed a 12-year-old child in a hit-and-run four years ago.

Between the late night of Feb. 4, and the early morning of Feb. 5, 12-year-old Kianna Johnson who suffered from autism, walked out of her home. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the 12-year-old child was in the area of the Walmart at the 5600 block of Dyer. Investigators believe that Kianna Johnson attempted to cross Dyer from the east curb to the west curb. A vehicle that was traveling northbound on Dyer struck her as she crossed. The driver fled, and Kianna Johnson died at the scene. A vehicle captured on surveillance video is believed to be the vehicle involved. The vehicle is described to be a dark-colored cargo van.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

