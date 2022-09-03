EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23.

At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of the incident, a security camera was rolling and captured the suspect in the driveway. The suspect is seen opening the door to two different vehicles. The individual managed to steal $2,200 in cash, several credit cards, and an electronic benefits card. The suspect appears to be in his teens and has a thin build. The suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt and used a shirt or bandana to cover his face.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this burglar can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

