EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in finding two men who stole bicycles in a West El Paso neighborhood.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of El Paso

The El Paso Police has been investigating a series of bicycle thefts in West El Paso.

Police say there have been at least six similar thefts from homes near and around Kenn Place and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Investigators were able to find security video that captured images of two different suspects. The six cases involved the suspects burglarizing storage sheds at homes and garages that were left open.

The value of the stolen bicycles ranges from $300 to $5,997 and included motorized bicycles.

Police say the first suspect is a Hispanic male with a thin build and a mustache. He has visible tattoos on his neck, face and arms.

The second suspect also has a thin build and was wearing a two-tone baseball cap, a black T-shirt, blue denim jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these bicycle thieves should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit online: www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.