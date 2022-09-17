EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those involved in the 1-10 East murder that took place on Sep. 10.
On Sep. 10, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., 32-year-old, Israel Corral was found deceased in a stalled gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East, suffering at least one gun shot wound. Investigators believe Corral became involved in a road rage incident with another motorist. During that road rage incident, the driver of another vehicle fired a gun at Corral, fatally wounding him. Corral’s vehicle came to rest on the on-ramp to loop 375 from I-10 East. According to Crime Stoppers, the road rage incident may have begun near Hawkins and continued to the exit for Loop 375.
Here is the original story: El Paso police respond to possible homicide, shut down I-10 in east El Paso at Zaragoza (ktsm.com)
Anyone with any information on the identity of this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.
