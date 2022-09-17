EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those involved in the 1-10 East murder that took place on Sep. 10.

On Sep. 10, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., 32-year-old, Israel Corral was found deceased in a stalled gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East, suffering at least one gun shot wound. Investigators believe Corral became involved in a road rage incident with another motorist. During that road rage incident, the driver of another vehicle fired a gun at Corral, fatally wounding him. Corral’s vehicle came to rest on the on-ramp to loop 375 from I-10 East. According to Crime Stoppers, the road rage incident may have begun near Hawkins and continued to the exit for Loop 375.

Here is the original story: El Paso police respond to possible homicide, shut down I-10 in east El Paso at Zaragoza (ktsm.com)

Javier Sambrano from Crime Stoppers of El Paso explains the Crime of the Week.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: Crime Stoppers of El Paso You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

