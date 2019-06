EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out in a Downtown El Paso home on Friday afternoon.

According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesman, the call came in at before 4 p.m. in the Magoffin and St. Vrain area.

No injuries have been reported. No word yet on the extent of any damage.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.