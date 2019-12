EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews from the El Paso Fire Department are responding to what they call a condition 2 fire in the northeast.

According to a tweet sent out by EPFD, the fire has occurred at Friedman Recycling Co., 5800 block of Wren Ave.

No injuries have been reported. Crews are still working on putting out the fire.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information comes available.