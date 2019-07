SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews are responding to Socorro after a man’s dead body was recovered from a waterway on Saturday afternoon, emergency dispatchers tell KTSM

According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 3 p.m. on the 10700 block of Socorro Road near Rio Bosque Park.

Officials did not release how or when exactly the man died. His identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.