EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews with the El Paso Fire Department (EPPD) and Sunland Park Fire Department (SPFD) are battling a large, smoky brush fire in the Upper Valley.

The flames first broke out around 5 p.m., near Doniphan Drive and Crossroads.

Units with the El Paso Police Department have blocked off Doniphan Drive at Mesa Street in both directions, to provide crews space to stage and battle the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage to structures.

Photo courtesy Kristyn Ingram

Photo courtesy EPFD

Photo courtesy EPFD

Photo courtesy Miguel Paredes KTSM

