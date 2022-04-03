EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigation (STI) and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Edgemere and Lee Trevino around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday with serious injuries reported.

Emergency dispatch tell KTSM that two people were transported to a hospital in serious condition. Traffic flow was diverted in the area temporarily.

It is not confirmed the age or other details about those involved in the crash.

Updates will be provided on air at 5 & 10 p.m. and online.

