EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Police now say the crash that has shut down a stretch of I-10 headed westbound at Sunland Park Drive has turned deadly.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at I-10 W. and Resler Drive. Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene as they work to determine what led to this accident.

An EPPD spokesperson has confirmed one person died at the scene. One person was transported to the hospital.

KTSM crews captured video showing the crash involved a dark colored pick-up truck with heavy front-end damage and a mustang with the back side completely smashed in with massive damage throughout this vehicle.

Expect I-10 westbound at Sunland Park to be completely closed for the next few hours.

