EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino has caused one person to go the hospital with severe injuries and a portion of I-10 has been closed off, El Paso Fire Department officials confirm.

El Paso Police sent out a notification that the accident was between a semi-truck and a motorcyclist. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

EPPD says that eastbound lanes on I-10 between Yarborough and Zaragoza are closed.

Clearing time will be until further notice.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store