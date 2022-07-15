EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino has caused one person to go the hospital with severe injuries and a portion of I-10 has been closed off, El Paso Fire Department officials confirm.
El Paso Police sent out a notification that the accident was between a semi-truck and a motorcyclist. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
EPPD says that eastbound lanes on I-10 between Yarborough and Zaragoza are closed.
Clearing time will be until further notice.
