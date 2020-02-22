Police identify pedestrian killed in Northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a 32-year-old man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car while crossing Diana Drive in Northeast El Paso.

According to traffic investigators, Steven Lee Matthews, 32, was crossing Diana Drive at Vulcan Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday evening when he was hit by a southbound 1998 Ford F150 driven by 48-year-old Jesus Barrios.

Matthews was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This is the 15th traffic fatality of the year compared to nine at this time in 2019. The police investigation is ongoing.