EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash Saturday evening around 6:30.

EPCSO officials said deputies assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the 13200 block of North Loop.

North Loop Road is closed from Fenter Road to N. FM110. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route.

No other information on the number of vehicles, possible injures or any other information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

