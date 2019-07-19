Crash kills motorcyclist in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— UPDATE: Police have identified the man killed in Friday morning’s motorcycle crash.

Jeffrey Carrasco, 32, died when the 2016 Harly Davidson he was driving crashed at about 2:21 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gateway East, the El Paso Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the Carrasco had just left a bar before traveling east. Construction in the area had reduced traffic to one lane and for an unknown reason, Carrasco’s motorcycle hit a barrel, veered right and hit the curb.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet, which contributed to his death, along with the alcohol.

ORIGINAL: A motorcyclist died in crash early Friday morning in Central El Paso, police said.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. on Gateway East near Copia Street.

Investigators could be seen taking pictures of the black motorcycle, which ended up on the side of the road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It happened off of I-10, which was closed due to construction.