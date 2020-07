EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash has been reported on I-10 near Anthony Exit 0 just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

There’s now traffic congestion being reported on both West and Eastbound lanes.

I-10 West @ Anthony, Collision, UPDATE, all traffic must exit at Vinton Exit 2, Backup to Los Mochis, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. — @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) July 29, 2020

Drivers are advised to plan ahead. All traffic is being rerouted onto NM 404 at milepost 162 (Anthony), according to NMDOT.