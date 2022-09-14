EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving multiple vehicles shut the westbound lanes of I-10 Wednesday morning near Schuster in West El Paso, according to authorities.

The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed to KTSM that a total of three vehicles were involved in the accident including a semi-truck, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.

In addition, El Paso Fire stated that at least one person had to be taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The scene was cleared and the freeway is open once again. However, traffic earlier in the morning had been forced to take the Schuster exit to get around the crash.

KTSM will continue to follow this story throughout the day both on-air and online.