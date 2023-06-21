EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four people were transported to a local hospital on Wednesday after a crash happened in Northeast El Paso, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department.

The crash happened on US-54 North on McCombs and the call came in at 3:29 p.m.

The spokesperson said two people were transported with life-threatening injuries and the other two people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident involved two vehicles, according to the spokesperson.

No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more information on this incident.