EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash in Downtown El Paso sends at least two people to the hospital Sunday, May 28, according to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch.

The department says the incident occurred at N. Cotton Street and E. Missouri Avenue at around noon. According to dispatch, one person was transported with serious injuries and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

KTSM is working to gather more details about this crash.