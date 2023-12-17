EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting a second serious crash with injuries along Interstate 10 East in West El Paso.

This one happened at I-10 East just before Executive, they said.

Police did not say how many cars were involved or how many people were injured.

Police sent out an alert to media about the crash at about 3:30 a.m. but did not say when the crash happened.

All lanes of traffic along I-10 near Executive are closed, according to TxDOT.

Clearing time is until further notice. Thru-traffic is being diverted to Sunland Park Exit 13.

No backup is being reported.

This is the second serious crash along I-10 East in this general area this weekend. Late Saturday night, one person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash at I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz. I-10 East has since reopened where the first crash happened, TxDOT said.

