UPDATE: NMDOT says the collision involved a pickup truck and a semi and one person was airlifted to a hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All westbound lanes on I-10 at Vado are currently closed, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Photo courtesy of Ami Evans, PIO for NMDOT

The department says traffic is currently being diverted onto Stern Dr. Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel.

KTSM is working on gathering more information on this collision.