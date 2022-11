Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B.

The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised to seek an alternate bridge as crews are await a tow truck regarding the crash. Clearing time is reported to be about an hour.