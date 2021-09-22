CPS in desperate need for foster parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a need for foster parents in our community as more children are being placed in foster care services. If more parents are not found children can end up being sent out of the city and sometimes even separated from their siblings.

“Foster parents are desperately needed,” says Jamie Williams, CPS Foster Adoption Specialist.

Child Protective Services said there are currently 420 foster children and that number continues to increase.

For Bethany and John Thomas it was an easy decision to open up their home to children in need. In the last three years they’ve fostered 11 children even recently adopting 10-year-old Angelica.

“You know, and now she’s a straight A student. And, you know she’s absolutely thriving in our home,” said Bethany Thomas.

They said while being a foster parent is not always easy, it’s rewarding knowing you’re making a difference by providing a loving and stable environment.

“Knowing that there is hope, on the other side, whether it is going back to their parents or staying with us or you know, possibly being adopted,” said John Thomas.

CPS said most of the children are removed from their home due to neglect, abuse, or family who can no longer care for the child.

“So many kids out there who, you know, really need. They need a home, whether it’s temporary, whether rather be long term. THese babies just need love and stability,” said Bethany Thomas.

CPS said when children are not fostered in the area, they could be sent to another city, and be placed into a different homes than their siblings which can create more traumatic experiences.

“We need foster parents that are willing to take children that hard to place, which are teenagers, children with challenging behaviors,” said Williams.

CPS offers presentations so families can learn what it takes to be a foster parent. For more information click here.

