COVID surge forces El Paso County to close Senior Centers for 6 weeks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso County announced Thursday morning that, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, they would be once again closing their senior centers.

The senior meal sites affected are Fabens, Montana Vista, San Elizario and Canutillo. The center in Socorro has remained closed throughout the pandemic.

An earlier release from officials stated that all would be closed through January 20, a subsequent release said the time frame was now six weeks.

“This closure is a proactive measure that will allow us to assess the potential holiday gathering exposure of our active attendees, screen for symptoms and prevent an outbreak at congregate centers,” county officials shared.

Approximately 65 active attendees will be affected by this temporary closure and have directly been contacted. If after two weeks of wellness checks, County officials find most are unaffected by COVID infections or exposures, centers will reopen and resume full dine in and congregate operations.



The County has activated pandemic protocols distributing weekly meals via curbside contactless

method and conducting wellness check phone calls every three days to all active participants to

track symptoms and potential exposures. el paso county officials

County officials add that the older population remains most affected with increased hospitalizations and deaths despite the high vaccination rate in this age group.

The centers to be closed are:

Fabens – 201 NE Camp St.

San Elizario – 1556 San Elizario Rd.

Montana Vista – 14664 Greg

Canutillo – 7351 Bosque Rd.

For more info, visit the El Paso County website.

