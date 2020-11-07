EL PASO, Texas – Effective immediately, the El Paso Public Library is suspending all curbside service to include pick-up of materials as well as material returns.
All facilities will stop providing in-person services to the public until further notice.
Library patrons are asked to stay home and observe County Order No. 13 until further notice. To view the Order please visit www.EPStrong.org, click on the Health Orders tab, and review the County Orders section.
The Library will continue to provide online services and programs including downloadable books, music, video, and TV.
The Library continues to provide online programs through its Facebook account.
For more information about Library services, visit www.elpasolibrary.org
COVID spike forces suspension of Library’s in-person services
