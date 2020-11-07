COVID spike forces suspension of Library’s in-person services

EL PASO, Texas -- This month Crime Stoppers of El Paso Crime Files looks into the murder case of 34-year old Carlos Vargas.

On the morning of Friday, September 27, 2019, Carlos Vargas was with friends at the City Slickers Bar located at 1610 N. Zaragoza. At 2:20 A.M., Vargas exited the bar along with several friends. A car that had been in the parking lot suddenly drove towards Vargas, nearly striking him. Vargas confronted the driver and began to argue with him. The argument quickly escalated and became physical. The driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot at Vargas multiple times, wounding him.