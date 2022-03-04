EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For families across the city, keeping kids active during the spring break holiday is always a challenge. However, there might still be worry about their well-being, as Covid-19 continues to linger.

According to the city, El Paso is slowly easing out of the pandemic. Positive numbers are going down, a large percentage of the community is vaccinated or boosted all heading into the holiday.

For Dr. Hector Ocaranza, this all to make sure that the community is safe.

“All that is to protect the factors that are going to keep our community safe and were going to continue moving in the right direction as far as the numbers.”

YMCA president Bill Coon is promising to make sure that kids can be active while also making sure they are following guidelines for parents who do want to send their child to a camp.

“We make sure the hygiene is there were make sure they’re as spread out as possible when we can get them spread, we separate lunch time so there’s not a lot of kids at lunch.”

Coon says that it is important for kids to socialize and bringing them to one of their facilities will allow them to do that. He also wants parents to be at ease when dropping them off , knowing that they will return home tired, but safe.

“Make sure they don’t go home and are not bruised up or cut up or covid or whatever issue so that is our number one priority, we train our staff.”

There are still precautions when travelling or attending camps, but Dr. Ocaranza does want people to enjoy the holiday.

“Enjoy responsibly don’t take high risks than what you need to but at the same token we want people to start getting into what life used to be.”

The YMCA will be offering many programs throughout the holiday for you child to attend.

