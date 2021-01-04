COVID-related hospitalizations nearly hit 400, 216 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health announced 216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of active cases in the community are now at 34,607.

Health officials also reported 6 new COVID-related deaths.

All 6 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 female in her 30s

1 male in his 60s

1 female in her 60s

2 male in their 80s

1 female in her 80s

The total number of deaths in El Paso county are at 1,482. There are 547 deaths under investigation.

Hospitalization numbers continue to slightly increase today. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID are at 399. There are 146 patients in the ICU and 120 on ventilators.

For more in-depth COVID data you can visit www.epstrong.org.