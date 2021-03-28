COVID infusion treatments move to The Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments will now occur at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus.

Since November 2020, thousands of El Pasoans have received the infusion treatments through the City of El Paso and the State of Texas Border Regional Advisory Council.

However, on March 31, the City will do its last infusion treatment, and the treatments from now on will be done at The Hospitals of Providence.

“This infusion treatment has proven itself to be an effective tool to reduce the severity of symptoms in COVID-19 patients and reduce the need for a hospital stay. As always, we are grateful to the City of El Paso and BorderRAC for their ongoing dedication to the health and well-being of our family, friends, and loved ones,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence.

According to the Executive Director for BorderRAC, the pilot program coordinated with the City of El Paso to administer 2,211 infusion treatments.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to The Hospitals of Providence for their prompt willingness to ensure our residents are able to continue getting this treatment,” said Wanda Helgesen, the Executive Director for BorderRAC.

Here is a list of the criteria you must meet to get a monoclonal antibody infusion treatment: