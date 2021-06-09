COVID hospitalizations drop below 50 for first time since March 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time since March 2020, COVID-19-related hospitalizations in El Paso dropped below 50 on Wednesday, according to data from the El Paso Department of Health.

Hospitalizations were listed at 49 patients on Wednesday, with 16 of those patients listed as being in the ICU and 15 on ventilators.

Chart by Andra Litton/KTSM 9 News.

The Health Department also reported one virus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 2,623. The man in his 70s had underlying health conditions.

There were eight new cases reported, as well as two additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Weeks 15 and 22. We are currently in CDC Week 23.

There are 581 active cases. As of Wednesday, 57.8 percent of El Pasoans ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 71.5 percent are partially vaccinated.

Health officials said that 132,972 individuals, or 97.6 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

For detailed information about COVID-19 in El Paso, visit epstrong.org.

