EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the Covid-19 surge continues to make its way through the community, the latest service to be hit is Sun Metro.

Via a notification on their Facebook page, officials with Sun Metro announced that they would be modifying their service schedule due to the impact from the virus.

Their statement reads:

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the Sun Metro workforce, we will be working on service modifications to minimize schedule disruptions. Sun Metro Facebook Post

Officials encourage Sun Metro riders to check their routes before traveling, either by calling 915.212.3333 or going online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.