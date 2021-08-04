COVID-19 vaccine shipment delay at William Beaumont Army Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center is currently experiencing a delay in COVID-19 vaccination shipments and is postponing appointments until a new shipment arrives.



Officials said appointments scheduled for August 5th and beyond will be rescheduled when the new

shipment comes in.



WBAMC will reschedule appointments for those awaiting a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, within the recommended 21-42 day window per the Centers for Disease Control guidance. Patients will be rescheduled in chronological order of when they were scheduled/due for their second dose.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control guidance, WBAMC recommends those who get vaccinated to continue wearing nd practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.



