COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites to be closed Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso COVID-19 vaccine sites and the state-operated COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The following City COVID-19 vaccine sites will resume operation on Tuesday:

Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza (8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 9301 Alameda (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic,7380 Remcon (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 220 S. Stanton (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 9566 Railroad (8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday)

The following state-operated COVID-19 testing sites will resume operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (open 7 days a week):

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter

Nations Tobin Recreation Center, 8831 Railroad

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd.

UTEP Schuster 1 Parking Lot (Schuster Avenue and Spur 1966 Roundabout, on the south side of the complex)

For more information, visit EPStrong.org.

