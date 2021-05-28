COVID-19 Vaccine and testing sites closed in observance of Memorial Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso COVID-19 Vaccine Sites and State-Operated COVID-19 Testing Sites will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of Memorial Day.

The following City COVID-19 Vaccine Sites will resume operation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021:

Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza (8 a.m.-7 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 9301 Alameda (8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Sat.)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic,7380 Remcon (8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Sat.)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 220 S. Stanton (8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Sat.)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 9566 Railroad (8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mon.-Sat.)

Residents are also able to review upcoming Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine events or register and schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843.

The following State-Operated COVID-19 Testing Sites will resume operation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (7-days a week):

El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter

Nations Tobin Recreation Center, 8831 Railroad

SISD Student Activities Complex, 1300 Joe Battle Blvd.

UTEP Schuster 1 Parking Lot (Schuster Avenue and Spur 1966 Roundabout, on the south side of the complex)

Health officials highly recommend that residents continue wearing face covers, wash your hands frequently and watch your distancing, regardless of whether you have or have not yet received the vaccine. For more information, visit EPStrong.org.

