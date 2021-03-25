COVID-19 vaccinations to resume at WBAMC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center will resume vaccinations for deploying personnel and those awaiting their second dose after receiving a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Priority will be given to those who had their second COVID vaccine dose appointment scheduled for March 5 to March 18 and received a cancellation notice. WBAMC said it will call those people to reschedule appointments when they receive an anticipated shipment next week.

Those who have not been scheduled for a second-dose appointment, but already received a first dose and are beyond the 28-day window, call (915) 742-2273.