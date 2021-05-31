COVID-19 update: No new virus deaths, 20 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported no new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, keeping the city’s death toll due to the virus at 2,617.

There were, however, 20 new cases reported by the Health Department. There were no delayed local test results to report.

There are 911 active cases, with 74 people hospitalized, 25 in the ICU and 21 on ventilators. As of Monday, 54.9 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 69.1 percent have been partially vaccinated.

Officials said that 132,488 individuals, or 97 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

For more detailed COVID-19 information for El Paso, visit epstrong.org.

