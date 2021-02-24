COVID-19 update: increase in hospitalizations and ICU patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,024.

These deaths do not occur on the same day, but over a period of nearly five months.

All 10 patients had underlying conditions. They include one male in his 50s, five males in their 60s, three females in their 60s and one female in her 70s.

The Health Department also reported 307 new cases, as well as 75 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 44, 45, 48, 50, 51, 52 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. We are currently in CDC Week 8.

There are 6,600 active cases in the community.

Hospitalizations see an increase of 40 from Tuesday’s data with 400 people hospitalized. 172 are in the ICU, also another increase of 36 from Tuesday, and 84 are on ventilators.

Health officials advised that 113,405 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.