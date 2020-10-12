COVID-19 Update: El Paso reaches more than 6,000 active cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reached 6,145 active COVID-19 cases, City officials reported Monday.

The El Paso Department of Health reported two virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 551. Both patients had underlying health conditions. These include one male in his 70s and one female in her 80s.

The Health Department also reported 424 new cases and 11 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 40 and 41.

Health officials said that 22,110 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at covid-19 data for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.