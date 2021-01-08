COVID-19 Update: El Paso passes 1,500 total deaths, 8 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported eight coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,506.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, two males in their 50s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 70s, two females in their 80s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 593 new cases, as well as 11 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 45, 52, 53 and Week 1. We are currently in CDC Week 1 for 2021.

There are 34,478 active cases, 423 hospitalizations and 162 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 65,475 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.