COVID-19 update: El Paso nears 1,500 total deaths, 9 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,498.

All nine patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 50s, two males in their 50s, two females in their 60s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s, one female in her 80s and one male in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 376 new cases, as well as 131 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 45, 48, 49, 52, 53 and Week 1. We are currently in CDC Week 1 for 2021.

There are 34,547 active cases, 411 hospitalizations and 163 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 64,810 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.