COVID-19 update: El Paso approaching 2,400 cases

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the City of El Paso celebrates Memorial Day, the number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 2,400.

The holiday morning saw another increase, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,376 as the number of deaths remains 58.

According to the City’s data page, 1,267 people have recovered from the coronavirus, while 1,051 still have it. Of those who still have it, 112 are hospitalized, 66 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

City officials have warned residents multiple times about having Memorial Day celebrations as spikes usually follow holiday weekends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Memorial Day"

El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans hit the hiking trails Memorial Day Weekend, City urges hikers to be cautious"

Doña Ana County Sunday COVID update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doña Ana County Sunday COVID update"

El Paso identifies 10 COVID-19 clusters at 120 local facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso identifies 10 COVID-19 clusters at 120 local facilities"

Attacks on Juarez police agents escalate, one dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attacks on Juarez police agents escalate, one dead"

2 virus deaths reported in Juarez Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 virus deaths reported in Juarez Sunday"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz