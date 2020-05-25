COVID-19 update: El Paso approaching 2,400 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the City of El Paso celebrates Memorial Day, the number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 2,400.

The holiday morning saw another increase, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,376 as the number of deaths remains 58.

According to the City’s data page, 1,267 people have recovered from the coronavirus, while 1,051 still have it. Of those who still have it, 112 are hospitalized, 66 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

City officials have warned residents multiple times about having Memorial Day celebrations as spikes usually follow holiday weekends.