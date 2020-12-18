COVID-19 update: Doña Ana reports 6 new virus deaths, 140 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 48 additional deaths in New Mexico, six coming from Doña Ana County and one from Otero County.

The patients from Doña Ana County include one man in his 40s, one man in his 60s, one woman in her 70s who was a resident at Arbos Del Rey in Las Cruces, a man and a woman who was a resident at Casa de Oro in Las Cruces in their 80s and a woman in her 90s, also a resident at Casa de Oro.

The three patients from Doña were hospitalized with underlying conditions, along with the patient from Otero County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,702.

The New Mexico Department of Health also reported 140 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County.

In total, the State reported 1,702 additional COVID-19 cases, with four new cases in Lincoln County and 31 new cases in Otero County.

In total, Doña Ana County has had a total of 15,826 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 951 cases and Otero County has had 1,942 cases.

For a more detailed look at COVID data in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

