COVID-19 update: Active cases drop to 7,099, decrease of 248 from Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, El Paso saw another drop in active COVID-19 cases. The active case count at 7,099, a decrease of 248 from Thursday’s data.

In terms of other data, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 183 new cases, which brought the cumulative number of positive cases to 120,769. There are 30 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 48, 53 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7. We are currently in CDC Week 7.

The City of El Paso Department of Health also reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,962.

These deaths do not occur on the same day, rather over a period of more than four months, according to the city. There are 395 deaths are under review.

All 12 patients had underlying health conditions. They include three males in their 40s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 50s, four males in their 60s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 80s and one male in his 80s.

There are 396 hospitalizations, 147 in the ICU and 92 are on ventilators. Health officials advised that 111,267 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data