FOR BEST EXPERIENCE READ IN FULL SCREEN MODE. ZOOM IN AVAILABLE ON RIGHT BOTTOM CORNER.

COVID-19 update: 9 new virus deaths, 444 new cases

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported nine new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,606.

All nine patients had underlying health conditions. They include two males in their 40s, one female in her 60s, two males in their 60s, two males in their 70s, one female in her 70s and one male in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 444 new cases, as well as 9 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 47, 50 and (2021 Weeks) 1 and 2. We are currently in CDC Week 3.

There are 35,327 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 70,499 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

As some students return to the classroom, school districts work with local providers to vaccinate teachers and staff

Otero County Commissioners call for Couy Griffin’s resignation, feds press charges

Star on the mountain lit in honor of those who died from COVID-19, part of national event

Renewed hope for undocumented immigrants, DACA recipients under Biden's immigration plan

Studies show money can make you happier

FBI: El Pasoans under investigation for possible participation in Capitol riots

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link