COVID-19 update: 9 new virus deaths, 444 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported nine new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,606.

All nine patients had underlying health conditions. They include two males in their 40s, one female in her 60s, two males in their 60s, two males in their 70s, one female in her 70s and one male in his 80s.

The Health Department also reported 444 new cases, as well as 9 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 47, 50 and (2021 Weeks) 1 and 2. We are currently in CDC Week 3.

There are 35,327 active cases, according to the City. Health officials advised that 70,499 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.