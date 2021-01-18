COVID-19 update: 8 new virus deaths, 496 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported eight new virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the City’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,590.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 60s, one female in her 70s, two males in their 80s and one female in her 80s.

The Health Department also reported 496 new cases, as well as 18 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 1 and 2. We are currently in CDC Week 3.

There are 35,511 active cases, according to the City. The number of hospitalizations is at 457 and number of individuals in the ICU is at 157.

Health officials advised that 69,510 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

